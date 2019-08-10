Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted By $1.06 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Genesco (GCO) SI Decreased By 8.2%

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) had a decrease of 8.2% in short interest. GCO’s SI was 3.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.2% from 3.36 million shares previously. With 309,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO)’s short sellers to cover GCO’s short positions. The SI to Genesco Inc’s float is 16.05%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 282,387 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 24.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 11,160 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 56,000 shares with $5.33 million value, up from 44,840 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold”.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $628.14 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 1.55M shares to 1.05 million valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tellurian Inc New stake by 369,041 shares and now owns 169,451 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru has 5,629 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 72,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 142,231 shares. Regions Corporation holds 66,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tci Wealth Advsr has 3,315 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 107,573 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl holds 651,855 shares. Field & Main Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Altfest L J & Com invested in 9,075 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom reported 3,045 shares stake.