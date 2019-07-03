Cushing Asset Management LP Decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holding as Stock Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Position as Stock Declined

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 685,669 shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $91.15M for 6.09 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.07% negative EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 1.28 million shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,861 were accumulated by Sei Invs Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,660 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.06% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) or 123,578 shares. 48,394 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. 2.05 million are owned by Bokf Na. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 26,445 shares stake. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 27,427 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest owns 25,670 shares. Alps reported 19,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). First Advisors Limited Partnership has 21,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Waste Connections, American Airlines Group and Alliance Resource Partners – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coal Industry Stock Outlook: Going to Get Tougher Ahead – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BHP Group Plc (BBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Resource Partners declares $0.535 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 1,492 shares to 93,347 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding? – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Make Passengers Safer? – Live Trading News” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crushing Defeat For Boeing In Dubai – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BOEING 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt reported 7,003 shares. Bouchey Financial Group Limited, New York-based fund reported 1,294 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toth Advisory Corporation stated it has 7,245 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D stated it has 4.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 395,130 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 148 shares. American Century Cos accumulated 1.93 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Cheviot Value Management Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sol Capital Com accumulated 0.48% or 4,542 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 241,163 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc owns 2,684 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,500 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.03% or 5,440 shares.