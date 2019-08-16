Cushing Asset Management LP Cut Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position; Haemonetics (HAE) Sentiment Is 0.93

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 47.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 240,601 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 267,034 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 507,635 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 2.25 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 105 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 113 reduced and sold stock positions in Haemonetics Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 149.04 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 1.36 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 134,260 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,927 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Llc owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 2.35 million shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 20,454 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 990,447 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 0% or 164 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Glenmede Co Na reported 5,306 shares stake. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.01% or 69,890 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 397,510 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.25M shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Natixis owns 800,680 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 66.67% above currents $8.55 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, August 2 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.