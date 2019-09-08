Cushing Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Nustar Energy LP (NS) as Share Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 838,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 428,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.22M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 290,870 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 703,427 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $79.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 78,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. NS’s profit will be $29.49 million for 25.00 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.