Cushing Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX); Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Upped Holding by $316,535

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 309% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 469,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 621,674 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate owns 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 925,133 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). North Star Inv reported 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 320,369 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Northern Trust Corp reported 3.16 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 797,101 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc owns 6,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tctc holds 0.22% or 308,589 shares. 311,900 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Fil accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. 11.83M are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested in 11,147 shares.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,879 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,099 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.