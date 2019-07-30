Cushing Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM); Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Position by $4.21 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 2.74M shares traded or 151.86% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 56.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 444,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.85M, up from 787,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 1.70 million shares traded or 236.35% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 248,549 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,872 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.67M for 6.27 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin holds 825,049 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Raymond James & reported 36,586 shares. 286,498 were reported by Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 73,558 shares. 50,000 were reported by Chou Assoc Mgmt Inc. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 6,022 shares. 6,050 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. 5,587 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 6,216 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Company. 20 were reported by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Credit Agricole S A holds 22,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,580 shares.

