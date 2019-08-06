Cushing Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Tang Capital Management Has Upped Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Position by $3.88 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 164,441 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M VS $755M IN 2016; 16/04/2018 – Rihanna Holds Court Poolside at Fenty Puma Coachella Party; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote for Puma Split; 23/05/2018 – PUMA ENERGY MALAWI COMMENTS ON JET A-1 IN NEWSPAPER STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Puma Expects 2018 Currency Adjusted Sales to Increase by 10% to 12%

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 78,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.43 million, up from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 742,516 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 102,440 shares. South State has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 467,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,136 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 68,106 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Company holds 398,052 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Chilton Cap Lc holds 0.55% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 214,499 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 648,671 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,850 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A stated it has 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Dock Street Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Btr Management Incorporated reported 0.1% stake.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 14,114 shares to 28,620 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 10,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,299 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 25,833 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 36,733 shares. 11,516 are held by Paloma Prns Management Comm. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 37,360 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 26,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 225,231 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 55,630 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp, a New York-based fund reported 648 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Great Point Prns Ltd Liability owns 900,000 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 2.95M shares.

