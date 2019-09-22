Curtiss-Wright (CW) to pay $0.17 on Oct 17, 2019; Barrett Business Services Has 1.32 Sentiment

Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 17, 2019. (NYSE:CW) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Curtiss-Wright Corp’s current price of $128.42 translates into 0.13% yield. Curtiss-Wright Corp’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 182,830 shares traded. CurtiS-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 58 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 44 sold and decreased holdings in Barrett Business Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.57 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Barrett Business Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Barrett BusineS Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.5 per share. BBSI’s profit will be $17.18M for 9.65 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Barrett BusineS Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.07% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 42,649 shares traded. Barrett BusineS Services, Inc. (BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.