Curtiss Wright (CW) Stock Value Declined While Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Holding; Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $741,268; Share Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,292 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 184,472 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 21,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,736 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, down from 42,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 207,487 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ZMLP) by 41,869 shares to 239,119 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Ltd Co holds 18,000 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Comerica Savings Bank owns 37,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech accumulated 200 shares. Zacks Management accumulated 20,736 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability reported 119,869 shares stake. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 7,811 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 1,354 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 13,827 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 28,802 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks has 0.1% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 165,025 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Millrace Asset Group Incorporated holds 1.4% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 48,357 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.45 million for 78.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STAAR Surgical Announces Approval by the FDA of the Visian Toric ICL for the Correction of Myopia with Astigmatism – Business Wire” on September 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Medicines Company (MDCO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Staar Surgical Co. At $20, Earn 11.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter Results on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.78 EPS, down 1.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.8 per share. CW’s profit will be $76.13 million for 17.76 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.92% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Ferdenzi Paul J sold $230,575 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 2,005 shares. Shares for $408,453 were sold by TYNAN GLENN E on Thursday, February 7. $777,000 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares were sold by Adams David Charles. Another trade for 684 shares valued at $78,681 was made by Jakubowitz Harry on Thursday, February 7. FULLER S MARCE also sold $143,750 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares. Quinly Tom P also sold $440,833 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.40M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 24,913 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,792 shares. Washington Mgmt reported 3,800 shares. Private Na has invested 0.1% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.15% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 519,734 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Community Fincl Svcs Grp Ltd Co accumulated 0.16% or 4,248 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,848 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Locally based Curtiss-Wright acquires military software company for $50M – Charlotte Business Journal” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.