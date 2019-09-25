Curtiss Wright (CW) Stake Increased by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Holding in Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Increased by $32.83 Million as Share Value Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 45,936 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, up from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 120,135 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 534,590 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contracts Valued in Excess of $80 Million to Support U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class and Columbia-class Submarine Programs – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why Curtiss-Wright CEOâ€™s total compensation fell 32% in 2017 – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 26, 2018. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Curtiss-Wright Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has 1,693 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 36,502 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 454,482 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 11,548 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt owns 0.31% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 8,644 shares. Washington Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Axa reported 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 0.03% stake. Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 45 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 118,245 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 22,726 shares. Botty Limited Liability Corporation has 1.68% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 41,839 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 3,948 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,486 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $615.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,895 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola +2.6% as Q1 revenues, backlog jump – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions CommandCentral Software Integrates with Avigilon Blue Cloud-Based Video Security Platform – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 5.47M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,187 shares. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 86,625 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 731,444 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 89 shares. Panagora Asset owns 265,663 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 287,720 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 6,343 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc reported 24,585 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hillsdale Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 50 shares.