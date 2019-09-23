Curtiss Wright (CW) Shareholder Truenorth Has Cut Its Holding by $2.25 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $5.46 Million as Stock Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 116,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4.54M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 94.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 17,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 1,088 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138,000, down from 18,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 466,206 shares traded or 100.78% up from the average. CurtiS-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers reported 7.47 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 63,314 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,883 shares. King Luther Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.24% or 39,814 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 15,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bank Of Mount Dora Inv accumulated 89,003 shares or 1.96% of the stock. St Johns Inv Mgmt Company reported 30,581 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 2.73M shares. Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability has 4.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 20.68M shares. Oppenheimer & reported 398,045 shares stake. Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 2.23% or 84,363 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 50,010 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,934 shares to 54,649 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 60,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await CurtiS-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62 million for 17.45 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by CurtiS-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,327 shares to 15,340 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.