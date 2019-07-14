Curtiss Wright (CW) Position Has Lifted by Truenorth Inc; First Washington Maintains Stake in Vicor (VICR)

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 91,587 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 3,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,951 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 15,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 309,922 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 6,896 shares stake. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 81,547 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 54,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5,321 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 26,743 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 77,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 632 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 5,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 103,450 shares. Needham Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.17% or 110,675 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,723 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares to 4,478 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 5,321 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 15,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Community Financial Group Inc Llc reported 4,248 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited owns 66,762 shares. Brinker Capital owns 1,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 1,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 971 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Pnc Finance Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 650 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 3,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.