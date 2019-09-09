Curtiss Wright (CW) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Stake by $669,525; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Its Stake by $799,992 as Stock Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 699.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 6,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,434 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 3.59M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 5,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 11,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.87. About 160,595 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fund Type(Gxc (GXC) by 17,847 shares to 979,457 shares, valued at $98.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB) by 37,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,156 shares, and cut its stake in Health Spdr(Xlv (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors Inc has 7,300 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 45,678 shares. Moreover, Carderock Capital Inc has 1.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sterling Capital Management Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 182,942 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 22,008 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lincluden Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,625 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company reported 15,030 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Company invested 2.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Company reported 23,974 shares. 140,267 were accumulated by Heritage Management. Cv Starr Trust has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harbour Investment Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 9,819 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Incorporated has 0.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,700 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc owns 20,277 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $75.76M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 14,559 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Tennessee-based Highland Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 6,110 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 7,217 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 2,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 69,573 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 26,196 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 30,400 shares. 152,135 are owned by Natixis. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Llc has 349,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 4,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 258,230 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,935 shares to 675,873 shares, valued at $38.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 15,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).