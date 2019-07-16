Curtiss Wright (CW) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Raised by $341,625

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 11,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 55,649 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 1.94M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $3.53 million activity. $143,750 worth of stock was sold by FULLER S MARCE on Wednesday, February 6. Ferdenzi Paul J sold 2,005 shares worth $230,575. On Thursday, February 7 Jakubowitz Harry sold $78,681 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 684 shares. Quinly Tom P sold $440,833 worth of stock or 3,833 shares. 3,553 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares with value of $408,453 were sold by TYNAN GLENN E. $75,299 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by Farkas K Christopher.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, down 1.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.8 per share. CW’s profit will be $76.13M for 17.81 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.92% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 149,057 shares to 178,970 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 3,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,721 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 27,155 shares to 5,399 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 169,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,160 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR).