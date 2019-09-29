Curtiss-Wright (CW) Analysts See $1.84 EPS; Epr Properties (EPR)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report $1.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 8.24% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. CW’s profit would be $78.63 million giving it 17.61 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.90 EPS previously, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 167,013 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It's up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 157 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 117 cut down and sold their positions in Epr Properties.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 242,610 shares traded. EPR Properties (EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.94 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.