Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

We are contrasting Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.14 N/A 6.61 19.21 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 14.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $147. On the other hand, Regal Beloit Corporation’s potential upside is 28.49% and its consensus target price is $93. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regal Beloit Corporation seems more appealing than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.