Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 118 2.10 N/A 6.61 19.21 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.44 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Manitex International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Manitex International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Manitex International Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Manitex International Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Manitex International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.90% and an $143.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Manitex International Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.