Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s Financial Results Comparing With John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

We will be comparing the differences between Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.30 N/A 6.61 19.21 John Bean Technologies Corporation 106 1.84 N/A 3.79 31.34

Table 1 highlights Curtiss-Wright Corporation and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. John Bean Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curtiss-Wright Corporation and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation has 1.4 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Curtiss-Wright Corporation and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$147 is Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.96%. Meanwhile, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s average target price is $125, while its potential upside is 11.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, John Bean Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Curtiss-Wright Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation was less bullish than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats John Bean Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.