Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Both Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.30 N/A 6.61 19.21 Intelligent Systems Corporation 36 14.97 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Intelligent Systems Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Intelligent Systems Corporation has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s upside potential is 11.21% at a $147 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation was less bullish than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.