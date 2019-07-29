Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Comparing side by side

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 117 2.26 N/A 6.61 17.27 Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.26 N/A 1.42 25.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. Raven Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Raven Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 1.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Raven Industries Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Raven Industries Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.29% and an $143.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.66% 1.58% -3.29% 3.03% -13.44% 11.73% Raven Industries Inc. -5.07% -5.24% -4.82% -18% -9.54% 0.86%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation was more bullish than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Raven Industries Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.