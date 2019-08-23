Curtiss (CW) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Position as Stock Rose; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Position in Ametek (AME) Lowered by $894,866

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 7,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 11,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 111,246 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 110,976 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, down from 121,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 457,086 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

