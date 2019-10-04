Curtiss (CW) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Declined While Navellier & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $686,090

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The hedge fund held 117,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87 million, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 66,345 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 14,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 21,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, down from 36,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 978,977 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management owns 784,780 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 35,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.31M shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.09% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pointstate Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 33,200 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 9,670 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt Research. 17,709 are held by Coe Limited. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 11,480 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 44,166 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 16,600 shares. 6,685 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. Pentwater Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 552,646 shares.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eldorado (ERI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Eldorado Resorts, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways the Caesars Entertainment Buyout Could Fall Apart – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34,130 shares to 69,135 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.32M for 14.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp Common (NYSE:WBS) by 14,000 shares to 498,787 shares, valued at $23.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtns (NYSE:MMP) by 48,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright and Honeywell Use Connectivity to Reinvent Airplane Black Box Recorders – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.63M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.