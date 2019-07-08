CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)’s Financial Results Comparing With X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.44 N/A -0.47 0.00 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34

In table 1 we can see CURO Group Holdings Corp. and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CURO Group Holdings Corp. and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and X Financial has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.4% and 1.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49% X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.