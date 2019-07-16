CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Since CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.42 N/A -0.47 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 86 1.88 N/A 12.07 7.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Capital One Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $106.5, while its potential upside is 18.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.4% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49% Capital One Financial Corporation -0.93% 2.88% 11.74% -1.13% -4.09% 18.24%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Capital One Financial Corporation.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.