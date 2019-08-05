CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Comparing side by side

Both CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.52 N/A -0.47 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 74 4.24 N/A 8.77 8.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is $86, which is potential 12.07% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 74.4% respectively. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.