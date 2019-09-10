Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

As Biotechnology companies, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.74 N/A -0.96 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Curis Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Curis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 20%. Insiders held 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.