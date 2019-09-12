Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.81 N/A -0.96 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.09 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 56.56% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.28%. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.