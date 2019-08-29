Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.96 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.