Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

We will be comparing the differences between Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.05 N/A -0.96 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Curis Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 374.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 48.5% respectively. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.