Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 9.64 N/A -0.98 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Curis Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curis Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Chiasma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Curis Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 113.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.2% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.