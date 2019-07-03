Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 6.10 N/A -0.98 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Curis Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Curis Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.11 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Curis Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 412.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 7.2%. About 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.