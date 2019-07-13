Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Since Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 7.67 N/A -0.98 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.11 beta means Curis Inc.’s volatility is 111.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Curis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Curis Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 143.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.