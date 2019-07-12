Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 7.63 N/A -0.98 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Curis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.11 shows that Curis Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 46.6%. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.