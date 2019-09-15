Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.26 N/A -0.96 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.94 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Curis Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.