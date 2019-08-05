Curis Inc. (CRIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.96 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.93 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Curis Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 21.4%. Insiders owned roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.