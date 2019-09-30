Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparison side by side

Since Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.35 10.37M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Curis Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 1,185,507,246.38% 0% -66.7% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,168,458.78% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Curis Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 43.69% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.