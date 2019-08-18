Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.05 N/A -0.96 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 120.07 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Curis Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc.’s current beta is 2.47 and it happens to be 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Curis Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $29, with potential upside of 90.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 79.9% respectively. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.