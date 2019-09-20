Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 8.60 N/A -0.96 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 10.4% respectively. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.28%. Comparatively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.