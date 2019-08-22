Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.09 N/A -0.96 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 961.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 45.6%. Insiders held roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.