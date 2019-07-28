Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparing side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.98 N/A -0.98 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.77 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Curis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Curis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc.’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. Its rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Curis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 112.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.2% and 85.7% respectively. 0.5% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Curis Inc. has stronger performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.