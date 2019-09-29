Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 1,185,507,246.38% 0% -66.7% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,675,879.66% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average price target and a 76.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curis Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 98.9%. Insiders owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Curis Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.