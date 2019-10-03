Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparison side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 -0.70 34.07M -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Curis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 1,173,545,024.15% 0% -66.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 212,009,956.44% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.47 beta means Curis Inc.’s volatility is 147.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta and it is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Curis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 45.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 70.8%. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.28%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.