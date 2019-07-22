Curis Inc. (CRIS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.84 N/A -0.98 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.04 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Curis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.11 beta means Curis Inc.’s volatility is 111.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Curis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Curis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 97.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.