Curis Inc. (CRIS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.96 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 386.27 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Curis Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Curis Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Curis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Curis Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.