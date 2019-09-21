Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Since Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 8.60 N/A -0.96 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.08 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Curis Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cerus Corporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Curis Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 40.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 69.1%. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Curis Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.