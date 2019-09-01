Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.84 N/A -0.96 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Curis Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc.’s current beta is 2.47 and it happens to be 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Curis Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 120.48% and its average target price is $15.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 22.1%. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.