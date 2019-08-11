Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.20 N/A -0.96 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta and it is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Curis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 395.87% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Curis Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 97% respectively. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.