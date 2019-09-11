Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Contrasting side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.99 N/A -0.96 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Curis Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc.’s 2.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 147.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Curis Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.