Curis Inc. (CRIS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Comparing side by side

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.96 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Curis Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.