Curbstone Financial Management Upped Its Position in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) as Stock Rose; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined, Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $348,684 Its Position

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grassi Inv has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa invested in 0.07% or 6,410 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr owns 1.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 86,124 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Eck Associates owns 252,977 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Westover Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,542 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp owns 3,500 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated holds 14,607 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 157,878 shares. Patten Group holds 1.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 27,903 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Centurylink Inv Mgmt Company reported 13,128 shares. Proshare Ltd Co holds 0.7% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 905,315 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 5.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,162 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 297,990 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability owns 7,890 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 45,693 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Securities Lc has invested 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Management reported 0.34% stake. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 68,490 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 107,358 were accumulated by Yhb Invest Advisors. Boston Advisors Lc owns 88,152 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Regions has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Group Inc Lc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mawer Invest Management Limited invested in 0.61% or 1.02M shares. Glob Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 451,414 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd reported 1,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 102,131 shares. 863 are held by First Personal Serv.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.